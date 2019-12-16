Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations bring down the house with a powerful mix of Motown and Memphis soul music that’s guaranteed to get the Christmas Sing-Along started at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at The Chocolate Church Arts Center, at 804 Washington St., in Bath.

This is a 100% old school R&B revue, complete with female backup singers, a full horn section.

For more information about the free family event, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: