A Don Campbell Christmas concert is scheduled for 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Campbell spent his teen years on the wharves and cobblestone streets of Portland’s Old Port and waterfront, sitting at the feet of local musical heroes like Schooner Fare and Devonsquare, according to a news release from the center.

Fast forward, and Campbell has been recognized dozens of times over, winning six consecutive years as the Maine Sunday Telegram‘s favorite Maine songwriter. Whether performing to capacity audiences headlining his own concerts, opening for any number of legendary songwriters and musicians, or sneaking down to his favorite local watering hole with his guitar, every audience gets his best songs, most earnest stories, dynamically tender performances, and butterscotch voice, according to the release.

Ticket cost $21 in advance, or $25 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

