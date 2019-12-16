Eileen Ivers’ A Joyful Christmas concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., in Bath.

Ivers will mix traditional Irish songs, reinterpreted classical music and holiday tunes, and what Ivers affectionately calls “foot stomping and hollering roots music.”

For over twenty years, Eileen Ivers and her ensemble have been celebrating the holiday season with A Joyful Christmas. The voices and over twenty instruments of the ensemble weave together a Celtic tradition with a contemporary sensibility, as Ivers uses a loop pedal to create unique textures with sensational virtuosity. This will be a tuneful, soulful celebration capturing the Christmas spirit and rejoicing in the magic of the holiday season.

Ivers will change the way you think about the violin. A Grammy award winner and Emmy nominee, Ivers has established herself as the pre-eminent player of the Irish fiddle in the world today. Dubbed a “sensation” by Billboard magazine and “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin,” by The New York Times, the virtuoso fiddler will perform a holiday-themed show with her ensemble of phenomenal musicians, according to a news release from the center.

Ticket cost $42 in advance, or $47 at the door.

For more information, call 442-8455, or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

