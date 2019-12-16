Recycled Shakespeare Company will present Madcap Madrigal VI: A Renaissance Christmas Carol at 6p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Skills Ervin Center, 46 Front St. in Waterville.

The evening will include a five course Elizabethan style feast with a play, caroling and guest participation for $25 per person.

Costumes are not mandatory, but encouraged to add to the enjoyment, so have fun with all those robes, belts, beads, skirts and crowns tucked in your closet.

This fundraising event allows RSC to bring the Shakespeare Birthday Bash and free theater year round to central Maine and beyond.

For more information, call 314-8607.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: