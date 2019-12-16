Recycled Shakespeare Company will present Madcap Madrigal VI: A Renaissance Christmas Carol  at 6p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Skills Ervin Center, 46 Front St. in Waterville.
The evening will include a five course Elizabethan style feast with a play, caroling and guest participation for $25 per person.

Raymond Wingnut Wing will star as King Ebenezer in Madcap Madrigal VI: A Renaissance Christmas Carol on December 21. Reserve your seat at the banquet by December 14. Photo by Lyn Rowden

Costumes are not mandatory, but encouraged to add to the enjoyment, so have fun with all those robes, belts, beads, skirts and crowns tucked in your closet.
This fundraising event allows RSC to bring the Shakespeare Birthday Bash and free theater year round to central Maine and beyond.

For more information, call 314-8607.

