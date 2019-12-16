SKOWHEGAN — The Somerset Career & Technical Center Program Leader Assemblies were held on Nov. 4 and 5. Students from Carrabec High School, Cornville Regional Charter School, Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Central Institute, Maine School Administrative District 53, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Marti Stevens Learning Center, Skowhegan Area High School and Upper Kennebec Valley High School attend SCTC, according to a news release from the center.

David Dorr, SCTC director, and Kevin Withee, Cooperative Education instructor, introduced the instructors who presented the awards. Josh Hamel, radio personality from 107.9, was the guest speaker. Staff and students talked about opportunities available regarding the Student Leadership, National Technical Honor Society, SkillsUSA and the Early College Program.

Students were awarded the leadership certificates based on characteristics and traits that are critical to success in the workplace.

The following students were recognized for being role models by exemplifying interpersonal skills:

Automotive Technology — Caleb Ouellette, MCI;

Certified Nursing Assistant — Alysa LeClair and Chloey Cook, both SAHS;

Cooperative Education — Skye Welch, CHS; Riley Merrill, MAMHS; Kaveli Collins, MSLC; Emma York and Sadie Abbott, both SAHS; and Trey Costello, UKV;

Culinary Arts — Jada Hurlbutt, SAHS; and Gage Plummer, MCI;

Digital Graphics — Katelynn Wallis, UKV; and Anika Stewart, SAHS;

Early Childhood Education — Kaylee Walker and Katlin Van Vliet, both SAHS;

Electrical Construction — Tyler Perry, CRCS;

EMT — Maria Reed,MCI;

Job Skills — Logan Hurlbutt, SAHS;

Outdoor Leadership & Skills — Isaiah McGann, SAHS; and Ricky Gordon, CHS;

Pre-Engineering — Cameron Smart and Ryan Kotelnikov, both SAHS; and

Residential Construction — Dante Croce, SAHS.

A total of 158 students were recognized for perfect attendance for the first quarter.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: