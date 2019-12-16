Christmas at Victoria Mansion

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 5 (closed Christmas and New Year’s Day). Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $16, $14 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 17, free for kids 6 and under and active military. victoriamansion.org

Christmas at Victoria Mansion is always a nostalgic and visually stunning experience, and this year is no exception. The theme is Ghosts of Christmas Past, and as you roam from room to room, you’ll see how the designers evoke the mood, essence and spirit of what the holidays were like when J.R. Libby and his family lived at the mansion from the late 1800s until 1928.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, noon Dec. 24. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $45 to $70. portlandstage.org

Before the golden age of television, radio was where it was at for family entertainment. “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” is set in a 1940s radio station on Christmas Eve, and Frank Capra’s film is recreated in delightful fashion with five actors playing dozens of characters. The cast also includes a rotating group of 20 children. You’ll not only experience what a radio play is like, complete with sound effects, you’ll also enjoy period sets and costumes. George, Mary, Mr. Potter, Uncle Billy and Clarence the Angel are waiting!

Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10:30 a.m., 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Cross Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $15 to $75. crossarenaportland.com

Want to make your kid smile before Santa arrives? Take them to Disney on Ice: Celebrate Memories show. Who knew that Woody could skate so well? Same goes for Buzz Lightyear, Moana and assorted princesses and other much-loved Disney characters. Of course, it wouldn’t be an ice show without some “Frozen” stars, so if you were worried about that, you can let it go! As for Mickey, he’s still so fine and will join Minnie in skating their way into your child’s memories – and yours, too.

Maker’s Market at The Point

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, free admission. thompsonspointmaine.com

Just because it’s three days before Christmas doesn’t mean you can’t find some fantastic locally crafted goodies for the hard-to-shop-for stragglers on your list. Maker’s Market at The Point features upwards of 130 vendors with an epic array of items. Classic holiday songs are piped in, and there will be several food options available, as well as a bar with mimosas and Bloody Marys among other spirited beverages. The market has gotten so big, it’s spilling over into Halo at the Point just steps away at 4 Thompson’s Point.

Ian Stuart’s Naughty List: A One Man Holiday Show

7 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Need to break up some of the stress that comes with the holiday season? Portland comic Ian Stuart is here for you. His Naughty List one-man show is a mix of storytelling, standup, live sketch and multimedia, and Stuart will be tackling the holidays while also serving up the year in review. He’ll also get by with a little help from his funny friends Kyron Hobdy, Steven Barker, James Theberge and Paul Hunt, who will warm things up before turning things over to Stuart.

