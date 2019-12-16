WATERVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday will consider voting to approve a redesign of The Concourse, the city’s large parking lot in the center of downtown.

The meeting will be held in the Chace Community Forum at the Bill & Joan Alfond Main Street Commons at 150 Main St.

The reason for the redesign of The Concourse is to help increase pedestrian safety and provide more parking spaces, with the understanding that the funding source for the project remains undetermined, according to the agenda item.

With $31,500 provided by Colby College, the city hired C.E.S. Inc., an engineering firm based in Brewer, to develop possible options for the redesign of The Concourse. The city’s parking committee recommends one of three plans developed, according to the agenda.

“This option substantially increases parking without disrupting a large area of the parking lot,” it says.

In other matters the council will consider appointing Robert Neal Patterson to the Planning Board, amending the airport lease with Airlink Academy, accepting a donation of $15,000 for the police department’s Operation Hope program and approving amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance.

The current lease term with Airlink at the city-owned Robert A. LaFleur Municipal Airport is May 1, 2017, to April 30, 2020, according to the agenda item. The occupied square footage is 497 square feet at $8 a square foot or $3,976 annually. The new square footage would be 292.5 square feet with a lease rate of $12 a square foot for an annual amount of $3,510.

