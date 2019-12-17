There were three revealing articles in the Dec. 11 newspaper. First, in “Our View,” the problem of homelessness. It was attributed to the high cost of housing as compared to prevailing low wages. Second was George Smith’s column referring to the rapidly rising cost of higher education. Forty years ago, college education was affordable to just about anyone. Today some are put into $300,000 of debt at graduation. A burden for the rest of that graduate’s life.

Thirdly, Justin Fox of Bloomberg News reports that online shopping, though growing, is not creating more jobs. In fact, it is further stated in the article that non-store increased sales has resulted in a 1.4% decline in employment. In the meantime brick-and-mortar stores are closing and/or laying off employees. All this while Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos pays little or no taxes (my words).

As revealing as these facts are, they are just a tip of the iceberg. The cost of food has driven many to using food pantries to supplement food nutrition on their tables. Many do not get enough nutritious food to maintain proper health standards. And now, we have a president who wants to take SNAP (food stamps) away from millions of people in need.

Speaking of health, the cost of much needed drugs has skyrocketed along with other medical costs. For lack of nutrition, millions are in need of health care, which has become unaffordable. The cost of automobiles has risen significantly. Many cannot afford the automobile, the maintenance, nor the insurance to keep the car on the road to drive 30 or more miles to a minimum-wage job. And there is virtually no public transportation. I have read the difference between what a CEO makes compared to what the average worker makes today and 40 years ago has risen more than 10-fold.

I’m sure one can think of another dozen or more examples of what really ails this country. In one word, that is greed. And that is the one issue our so-called leaders refuse to address.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

