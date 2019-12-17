ALBION – Brian L. Clark, 66, of Worcester, Mass. and formerly of Albion passed away Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 following a short, but strong fight with cancer.

Loving husband of Mary “Vicky” van der Linden- Clark, Brian was born in Waterville on July 6, 1953 and was raised in Albion. Brian was predeceased by his parents Leslie (“Pal”) and Carol Clark of Albion. He is survived by his aunt Barbara Knight of Albion; and his siblings Sandra and her husband Lars Jonassen of Albion, Steven and his wife Janice of Eagle Pass, Texas and Cathy Clark and Sharon Arnenson of Allen, Texas. Brian leaves behind his daughter Jessica and her husband Scott Boulanger of Manchester, N.H. He will be sorely missed by his stepdaughters Judith and her husband Cliff Sales, Jennie and her husband Matt Keane, Greta and her husband Jason Gray, and Elizabeth “Liddy” and her husband Brian Tupper.

One of Brian’s greatest joys was his role as “Baba” to Nicholas, Grace, Sierra, Ruth, Clare and Luke. His grandchildren will forever cherish the time they spent with him.

Brian graduated from Colby College, in Waterville, and went into a career in computer sales. He found a second career at L.L. Bean in Maine in customer service where he happened upon a long-lost friend on one of his late-night calls. He later moved to Worcester, Mass. to marry Vicky and worked, until the time of his illness, at The Home Depot in Shrewsbury, Mass.where he made many close friends.

Brian was a lifelong fan of Boston sports teams and jumped at any chance to attend a game. He enjoyed golfing, spending time on Cape Cod, visits to Albion and vacations to Sanibel Island. Brian loved a good joke, an episode of Blue Bloods or a Dairy Queen blizzard at any time. His life was well lived.

Brian’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the excellent care that Brian received at the UMass Memorial Medical Center. They are especially grateful to the staff of the Oncology and Radiation Departments for their caring and support.

Calling hours will be Thursday, December 19th, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, Mass. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in honor of Brian to the charity of your choice.

