AUGUSTA – Dana Banister, 58, of Augusta, was reunited with his best friend and Mother in heaven on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Dana was born on Dec. 1, 1961, the son of Celia Banister and Wardell Gilcott.

He was predeceased by his mother, mather, stepfather Harold; siblings Richard, Allen, Randy and Carolyn.

He is survived by his brother David Banister and wife Amanda and their two children Ryan and Taylor, siblings Danny, Marie, Nancy, Joanne, Brenda, Linda, Janice, Theresa and Sandra; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. He also left behind his beloved cat Silver.

Dana was a kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 21. at 5 p.m. at New Life Christian Fellowship on Sewall St. in Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

