NEWPORT – Harold A. Fletcher, 83, went home to be with his Lord Dec. 15, 2019. He was born May 28, 1936 in Newport, the son of Ivan and Helen (Nason) Fletcher, Sr. He graduated from Newport High School and served in the National Guard. Cuffy was a longtime member of the High Street Congregational Church in Newport where he had served as Deacon and Trustee. He was a member of the Odd Fellows, the Newport Historical Society, and sang with the Kennebec Valley Chordsmen.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Garrison) Fletcher of Newport; three daughters, Deborah Turner of Palmyra, Kathy Walston of Detroit and Laurie Wright of Hartland; three brothers, Ivan, Jr. of Mars Hill, George of Palmyra and Robert of Hartland, two sisters, Barbara Smith of Kansas City, Missouri and Janet Philbrick of Palmyra; five grandchildren, David Turner, Damion Walston, Stephanie Olsen, Amanda and Caitlyn Wright; eight great-grandchildren. He was a loving father and husband. Cuffy will be remembered as a quiet, kind man and a friend to many. He was predeceased by a sister Shirley Bryson.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main Street, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.18, at the High Street Church with the Revs. Ernie Campbell and Andrew Files officiating. Spring burial will be in the Morses Corner Cemetery, Corinna. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

