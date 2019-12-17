MERCER – Ina (Peck) Riley, 84, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. She was born Aug. 19, 1935 in Attleboro, Mass., the daughter of Howard E. Sr. and Victoria S. (Greenwood) Peck.

She graduated from Plainville High School in 1953. On Oct. 22, 1965, she married William Ernest Riley in Woonsocket, R.I. She was a member of the Mercer United Methodist Church, mug-up group, Mercer Old Home Days Association, Red Hats, and Messalunskit Chapter order of the Eastern Star in New Sharon. She enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her wonderful friends and family.

Ina is survived by her sister, Audrey Peck Dickinson and husband James of Attleboro, Mass. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Victoria Peck Sr.; three sisters, Shirley Peck McCombs, Gloria Peck Welsh, and Phyllis Peck,; four brothers, Howard E. Peck Jr., Earl W. Peck, Kenneth E. Peck, and Donald J. Peck.

A graveside service will be held at the East Mercer Cemetery in the spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make

donations in Ina’s memory to a charity of their choice.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous