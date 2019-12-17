SOUTH GARDINER – Ivan E. Chambers, 81 of South Gardiner Maine died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland surrounded by family.

He was born on July 10, 1938 in Gardiner, the son of Hazen and Ada (Akins) Chambers. Ivan grew up in South Gardiner, where he spent his whole life. He attended Gardiner schools.

Ivan had several jobs, including working for Perkins Paving Company; Maine. Central Railroad; and Togus VA, where he delivered newspapers and coffee along with helping with recreational activities with his cousin Tamara Shriver, from Windsor.

He also belonged to several organizations: including Maine Chapter 63 Eastern Star, a 32_ degree Mason; a Shriner, who drove the Lots Karts.

He will be missed by family, neighbors and families of South Gardiner. May Ivan rest in Peace

He was predeceased by his parents, both sets of grandparents, the Chambers and Atkins and his sister Mary Gilley.

Ivan is survived by his sister Cynthia Sukeforth of Augusta, Aunt Margret Atkins; A niece Rebecca Hanscom, Jefferson; several great nieces and nephews and great, great nieces and nephews; several cousins. Especially Susan Giampetruzzi and Pat Robinson.

The family would like to thank the Togus VA community for all they did.

A celebration of Ivan’s life will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at Togus VA, building 207, in the day room on the upper floor, at 2:00 p.m.

A Spring burial will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery in South Gardiner, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolence, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the Obituary page of Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

