MONTICELLO/GARDINER – Luella Daphine (Joslyn) Leavitt, 97, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Gardiner Healthcare Facility in Houlton. She was born Jan. 4, 1922, the daughter of Nelson William and Ula (Bond) Joslyn of Monticello.

Luella graduated from Gardiner High School and the Kennebec School of Commerce. Luella made her home in Gardiner and worked with her husband in his garage business. She and Dick enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cottage. Luella enjoyed her time working for the State of Maine as a buyer and also for the Department of Education.

Luella is survived by her beloved son, Richard “Dick” Leavitt and his significant other, Debbie Neumeister, special nephews; Gary and his wife Polly of Monticello, Keith and his wife Wanda of Blaine, special nieces; Andrea and husband Carleton Tidd of Hodgdon and Susan and Ron Levesque of New Paltz, NY. As well as a sister in law, Marlene Thomas and several nieces and nephews. Luella was predeceased by her loving husband Richard “Dick” Leavitt, siblings; Glenna Mae, Alexander, Philip, Charles, Junior and Richard. Also, special caregiver, sister in law Cleo Joslyn.

The family would like to THANK Billie’s Arch and Gardiner Healthcare Facility for the special care she received.

There will be no services at this time. A graveside service will take place in the spring at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner. Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home 11 Park St. Houlton, ME 04730. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com

