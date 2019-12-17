WINDSOR – Melvin John Hix, of Windsor, passed away on Dec. 2, 2019.

Mel Hix was also known as Loc Doc, where he was the locksmith at the Windsor and Fryeburg Fairs for 30-plus years. He also worked in construction, installing windows and doors.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris Veilleux Hix. They had three children, daughters, Darus Vear and her husband Robert, Shereen Ann Hix, son Kevin and his wife Suzanne; sisters, Iris Roush of Florida and Victoria Courtney of New York, brother-in-law Raymond Veilleux and friend Steve Sawyer; niece Linda Berdeen and friend Rita Violette, nephew Maurice Labbe and wife Bonnie; grandsons, Nathan Fossett, Shaun Brann and wife Harley, and Mike; granddaughters, Nikkia and Natasha; and six great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed.

Burial and private service in the spring at St. Francis Cemetery, Waterville.

Please, no flowers. Donate to your favorite charity.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous