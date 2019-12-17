FAIRFIELD – Richard W. Nash, 84, died Dec. 7, 2019 after a brief illness at Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield. He was born June 10, 1935 in Washington, Maine, the son of Alfred E. and Jennie L. (Pierpont) Nash.

He was educated in the schools of Washington and graduated from Washington High School in 1954. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He was employed in construction from 1960 to 1972 and for many years as a truck driver for various freight companies including Coles Express from 1972 to 1982. He enjoyed gardening, moving his lawn, landscaping and spending time with his cat Shadow. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #203 in Washington.

Richard is survived by daughters, Rebecca Nash and friend Rocky Leavitt, Lynne Nash, Jacqueline McLaggen and husband Randy; sons, Ricky, Nelson and wife Vicki; 6 grandchildren; one great grandson; sister, Barbara Gushee; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brother Marshall; sisters, Lycille Flye, Marie Nash, Marietta Spencer, and life partner, Doris Ifill. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service (Adams Chapel), 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Richard’s memory to the:

Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 53

Skowhegan, ME 04976

