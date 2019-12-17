AUGUSTA – On Dec. 13, 2019 Sherri Freeman, 51, passed away at the Gray Birch Long Term Care Facility in Augusta due to a brief unexpected illness.

She had family and friends by her side. Sherri was born in San Francisco, Calif. on May 16, 1968.

Right off the bat she was a go getter against doctors predictions and with a lot of love she thrived eating regular foods and attending a developmental day program. After moving across country Sherri eventually attended school in Gardiner and graduated from high school. Through these years Sherri enjoyed attending little league games, Uplift Camp, participating in the Special Olympics,and earned many bowling trophies.

In 1999 Sherri moved into a new home with three friends and flourished there for the next 18 years. She enjoyed Lifeworks day program, shopping, boating and music. She had varied taste enjoying Reba, Elvis, The Four Tops and much more. Sherri had a contagious giggle and a hug for anyone. She had a

great personality that was as eclectic as any of the many hats she enjoyed wearing. Sherri was warm, bubbly and positively affected many lives over the years.You could not help but love her.

Sherri was predeceased by her sister Kimi Ingalls and brother Bradley Ingalls. She is survived by her mother Alice Tibbetts; sister Vicki Elston and her partner Jenifer Baker of Augusta, sister Doloris Miner and partner Rusty Rowe of Buxton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a service for Sherri on Dec 20, 2019 at Penny Memorial United Baptist Church in Augusta at 1 p.m.

