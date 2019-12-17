This is in response to commentary by Adrienne Williams saying we should put an end to the stigma of mental health (“Commentary: We need primary mental health care providers to end stigma, prevent crises,” Dec. 11).

Perhaps our congressmen and women will move to legislate a single-payer health and mental health insurance, perhaps not. At any rate, mental health is not the issue when it comes to mass shootings; guns are the issue.

Even when Congressman Steve Scalise was shot while playing baseball in Washington, there was no movement on gun control. The Second Amendment is not written in concrete. The Constitution was meant to be an organic creation. We have added and repealed amendments many times and there is no reason why it cannot be done again.

I worked in the field of mental health for 25 years. There are very few persons afflicted with mental illness who are truly dangerous. There are far more individuals who own guns who might be dangerous than those diagnosed with a mental health issue.

The issue is not the mentally ill. The issue is guns. Perhaps the most dangerous people are those we have elected to Congress.

Wallace Seavey

Canaan

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »