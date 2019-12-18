Will Horton of Class A champion Bonny Eagle High, standout two-way lineman Nate Mars of Scarborough and Marshwood quarterback/defensive end Connor Caverly are among the 14 players selected as semifinalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Awards.

Horton, Mars and Caverly are among the seven defensive linemen. They are joined by Chase Carey of Skowhegan, Camden Jordan of Leavitt Area, Nate Ellington of South Portland, and Kyle Ouillette of Gorham.

The offensive linemen nominees are Jack Rogers of Thornton Academy, Jonah Green of Portland, Riley Parmenter of Leavitt, David Gross of Bucksport, Caleb Viola of South Portland, David Dingley of Oxford Hills, and Reese Boucher of Sanford.

The two winners receive a $5,000 scholarship and a large, distinctive trophy. In addition, four runner-ups (two offensive, two defensive) will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

The awards, created in 2010, honor Maine’s top high school football senior linemen. The six finalists are typically announced in mid-January. The two winners will be announced at an awards dinner Jan. 25 at the Augusta Civic Center.

The award is sponsored by National Distributors of South Portland, the company formed by Gaziano, who died in 2010. Gaziano played at Holy Cross, and was a member of the 1943 College All-Star Team that defeated the reigning NFL champion Washington Redskins in an exhibition game. Gaziano spent a year in the NFL with the Boston Yanks.

