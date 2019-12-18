SKOWHEGAN — The Heroes Honor Ball will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at T&B’s Celebration Center, 414 Madison Ave.

The event is a chance to honor the veterans with a night of fun and dancing. Full dress uniforms and semi-formal encouraged, but not required.

Music will be provided by disc jockey Rickochet aka Rick Thorpe. The ball will also include a 50/50 raffle, sash bar and light snacks.

All proceeds will benefit the VAVS Programs at the VA Maine Healthcare System at the Togus campus in Chelsea, a volunteer program which supports our veterans and their families while being treated at Togus.

The event is sponsored by Mrs. New Vineyard (Tiara Nile) for Mrs. Maine America.

Advance tickets are encouraged. The cost is $12 per person or $20 per couple. For more information, contact Tiara Nile at 431-7104 or [email protected] Tickets will also be available at the door.

To make a donation, make checks payable to VAVS and mail to Tiara Nile, 94 Parlin Hill Road, New Vineyard, ME 04956.

