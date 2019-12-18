ROCKLAND — Silver Clukey scored 21 points to lead the Winslow girls basketball team to a 52-51 win over Oceanside in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Wednesday.

Mariah Morrison scored 10 points, while Grace Smith added eight points for Winslow (4-0).

Audrey Mackie led the Mariners (2-2) with 18 points.

GARDINER 49, MEDOMAK VALLEY 45: Freshman Lizzy Gruber had 16 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocks to lead the Tigers to the home KVAC A win.

Bailey Poore added 12 points and nine rebounds for Gardiner (4-0).

Kayla Donlin scored a game-high 18 points for Medomak (2-2).

NOKOMIS 56, LAWRENCE 52: Brianna Townsend scored 17 points to lead the Warriors to a KVAC win over the Bulldogs in Newport.

Camryn King and Maya Cooney each scored 14 points for Nokomis (3-1).

Sarah Poli led the Bulldogs (2-1) with 17 points. Savannah Weston added 12 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 63, KENTS HILL 61, 2 OT: Charlotte Harper Cunningham scored 23 points for the Huskies in a loss to the Hawks in Hiram.

Josie Harper Cunningham scored 12 points, while Rose Jenkins added nine points for Kents Hill (2-2).

Kylie Day led Sacopee Valley (3-1) with 25 points. Jalyn Stacey added 16 points.

MARANACOOK 54, POLAND 37: Anna Drillen scored 20 points to lead the Black Bears to a victory over the Knights in Poland.

Kate Mohlar had 16 points, while Gabrielle Green added 15 points for Maranacook (2-2).

Allison Ferland led Poland (1-3) with 14 points.

OAK HILL 71, MT. ABRAM 21: Desirae Dumais scored 18 points to lead the Raiders to a win over the Roadrunners in Wales.

Gabrielle Chessie added 12 points for Oak Hill (3-1).

Camryn Wahl led Mt. Abram (2-3) with eight points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MT. ABRAM 72, TELSTAR 52: Thomas Deckard-Madore scored 19 points to lead the Roadrunners to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Rebels in Salem.

Hunter Warren scored 16 points, while Nathan Luce added 12 points for Mt. Abram (3-1).

Logan Sumner led Telstar (1-3) with 21 points.

WINTHROP 65, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 34: Winthrop hit double-digit threes in the teams win.

Ryan Baird led the Ramblers with 14 points while Cam Hachey scored 12 points on four 3-pointers. Gavin Perkins tallied 11 points in the win.

The Falcons got off to a slow start and never recovered in the game. Cooper Davis paced all scorers with 17 points in the loss.

LAWRENCE 78, NOKOMIS 41: Dylan Martin-Hachey scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over the Warriors in Fairfield.

Dylan Coombs scored 13 points, while Ryan Bourque and Mackenzie Huard each added 11 points for Lawrence (1-2).

Cody Chretian and Madden White each scored eight points for Nokomis (0-4).

MEDOMAK VALLEY 71, GARDINER 46: Trevor Brown scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to a win over the Tigers in Gardiner.

Parker Morrison added 17 points for Medomak Valley (4-0).

Kalvin Catchings led Gardiner (1-3) with 14 points.

BOOTHBAY 60, MONMOUTH 47: Kaedyn Davis had 17 points, Nick Morley added 16, and the Seahawks prevailed in an MVC game in Monmouth.

Ben Pearce had 12 points and Hunter Crocker added 10 for Boothbay (4-1).

Gabe Martin and Brock Bates scored 13 points apiece for the Mustangs (2-1).

MADISON 55, CARRABEC 46: Caden Franzose scored 19 points to lead the Bulldogs to an MVC victory over the Cobras in North Anson.

Cameron Cobb added 17 points for Madison (2-4).

Luke Carey scored 16 points for Carrabec (1-4), while Hunter Tewksbury added 11 points.

SKOWHEGAN 52, MT. BLUE 42: Adam Savage scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Skowhegan to the KVAC A win at home.

Chase Carey added 14 points and 11 boards for Skowhegan (2-2) while Levi Obert chipped in 13 points.

Mt. Blue (1-3) was led by Jacob Farnham with 17 points and Camden Phillips with 11.

MARANACOOK 59, POLAND 47: Cash McClure scored 13 points, while Casey Cormier added 12 points to lead the Black Bears to a win over the Knights in Readfield.

Joey Dupont added eight points for Maranacook (3-1).

Isaiah Hill scored 11 points for Poland (0-4).

