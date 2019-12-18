SKOWHEGAN – On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, Brenda Clark, loving mother of four children passed away @ the age of 61. Brenda was born Sept. 4, 1958 in Skowhegan to Roger Wyman and Judy Lamphier.

Brenda worked hard all of her life. Her passion was her work and her many clients. She loved her job and her business and took great pride in it. She was an avid animal lover and loved all of her dogs. She was well known and a respected memeber of the community. Brenda loved family gatherings and dancing. She “danced like no one else was watching”. She was often referred to as “one of the nicest people around”. She was well known for her positive outlook on life, her infectious smile, and her kind compassionate spirit.

Brenda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Alexis Bailey.

She is survived by her children whom she loved dearly. Chasity, Bobbie-Jo, Alicia, Travis, and step-son Josiah. Their spouses Glenn, Brian,and Gage. Her life partner, and best friend, Ronald Clark. Her siblings Sheila, Track, Sherry. Her parents Roger and Julia. stepmother June. Her grand children Dalton, Taylor, Detric, Jacob, Kiera, Josiah jr. and Angelina. step grandchildren, Adam and Lauren. Many neices ,nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held this Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Skowhegan/ Madison Elks Lodge, Silver St., Skowhegan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave, Skowhegan.

Donations may be

made on her behalf to:

Somerset Animal Shelter

PO Box 453

Skowhegan Maine 04943

