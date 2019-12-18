CLINTON – Daniel R. Ellis Jr., of Clinton, passed away at his home in Clinton, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

He was born in Waterville on Jan. 24, 1977, the son of Daniel Roy Ellis Sr. and Deborah Spaulding.

Dan was educated in Fairfield schools. He worked for Labor Union 1284 for many years. He was very talented in many areas including carpentry, masonry, and operating heavy equipment. Any job Dan was given was done and done right! From fixing a dozer, building a fireplace, topping off a chimney, cement work, and woodworking, he could do it all and do it well.

He always had a quiet smile. He loved to hunt, fish, play pool and go camping with his fiancée, Mandy, and his children. Dan had a great time just sitting around a campfire with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Almon and Kathleen Ellis; and his stepbrother, Shawn Willoughby.

Dan will be sadly missed by his fiancée and soulmate, Amanda “Mandy” Bickford; his father, Daniel R. Ellis Sr. and his wife, Hope; his mother, Deborah Campbell; his stepfather, Bruce Campbell; his children, Joshua, Dylan, Issac, Brittney, and Jazmin; his step-siblings, Chris Willoughby, and Timothy Campbell; his special aunt, Diane and uncle Bob; his close friends, Matt and Jen Kyes and their children, Zekora and Maverick; his special friends that were practically adopted into the family, Makayla Clough and Jason Dickens; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Burial will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous