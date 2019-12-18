AUGUSTA – Goldie Ann Belyea, 81, of Augusta, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Graybirch.She was born in Rockland on July 23, 1938, the daughter of Harry and Frances (Jones) Belyea. She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers; John, David and Charles Belyea.Goldie is survived by her four sisters; Clarice Watson of Searsport, Marguerite Danks of Bridgton, Gloria Hannah of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Connie Madore of Buxport. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside services will be held in the spring at Mount Hope Cemetery in Augusta.Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

