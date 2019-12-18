AUGUSTA – Joseph “Joe” S. Poirier, 67, lost his yearlong battle with cancer on Dec. 14, 2019. Joe was born in Waterville on Aug. 8, 1952. He was the son of Ernest Poirier and Barbara Emery Poirier. Joe attended Waterville schools and graduated from Waterville High School class of 1971.Joe worked in several industries throughout his life. Many would remember him as owner of the Pop-In Store from 1981 to 1995. He then worked in the shoe industry at New Balance in Skowhegan. Later in life, Joe found the job of his dreams at the Waterville Country Club. His day would begin in the early morning hours while most people were fast asleep. He enjoyed every moment he spent mowing “his” fairways. Many good friendships were developed during those happy years with the Country Club grounds crew, including a deep fondness of his supervisor Chris Warren. Those were some of the happiest days of his life.Joe was loyal, kind, hardworking, and quick witted every day of his life. Being around him guaranteed a smile and a good laugh.During his younger years Joe umpired little league baseball and coached youth football in Waterville and Fairfield. He was grateful to have had the opportunity to coach many young men especially his own two sons.Joe’s greatest joy and honor in life was his family of three children and eight grandchildren. He was the family popcorn maker and no one did it as well as he did. He was extremely proud of all their achievements whether it was on the football field, dance recitals, cheering, softball, baseball, hockey, and school. They were everything to him.Joe was predeceased by his parents and a special aunt, Audrey Emery.Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lucie Fecteau Poirier; his children Tim Young and wife Colleen of Blue Bell, PA, daughter Barbie Poirier Wilmot and husband Dwayne of Lansdale, PA, and son Jason Poirier and wife Jane of Auburn, ME; his other “angels” Skyler and Joseph Young, Brianna, Mikaella and Chloe (Chlobug) Wilmot, Layla Belle, Madilyn and Sullivan Poirier. Also survived by his sisters, Lynn Record and Bonnie Dexter. And, in Joe fashion, his mother’s 2nd and 3rd favorite sons, Chuck and Kim Poirier. Many nieces, nephews and special friends Richard Leavitt and Vicki Abbott.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Maine General 2 West, especially nurses Heather and MacKenzie, for the care they provided during his final days.There will be no visiting hours, however a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.VeilleuxFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to End Hunger in Maine at New Dimensions Federal Credit Union c/o Sharon Storti, 61 Grove Street Waterville, Maine. Please make checks payable to New Dimensions.

