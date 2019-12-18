WINSLOW – Just three days shy of her 89th birthday, Patricia Brann Paradis left this world on Dec. 12, 2019, to join her late husband of 65-plus years, Charles “Bill” Paradis. In her final hours she was surrounded by so much love and support with her family by her bedside at Lakewood Continuing Care.

She was born in York, Maine, on Dec. 15, 1930, the daughter of William and Florence Brann. She grew up in Augusta and later graduated from Morse High School in Bath, Maine, where she met her high school sweetheart Bill. In 1950, Bill and Pat were married in Savannah, Georgia, where her husband served in the U.S. Army.

Pat lived in Winslow for over 50 years where she raised her family. She was a homemaker and babysat numerous children over the years. Her home on Marie Street was always open to family and friends. All who stopped by always felt welcomed and at home.

Pat was a loving and unselfish woman who always felt strongly about caring for others, donating to the church and many charities. She enjoyed country music, arts and crafts such as sewing, knitting, stain-glass, tole painting and gardening, but her biggest enjoyment was time spent with her family. She was the mastermind behind every successful family gathering; spending many summer weekends barbecuing by the pool side with family and friends.

Pat is survived by two sons, Chuck Paradis of Fairfield, John Paradis and his wife, Debbie, of Litchfield, two daughters, Patty Paradis and fiancée, Steve Libold, of Waterville, and Judy and husband, Jeff Berard, of Oakland; 10 grandchildren: Chris Berube, Nichole Hoague, Tiffany Winchenbach, Justin Paradis, Tasha Donor, Peter Paradis, Lindsey Troxell, Cameron Berard, Ryan Berard, pre-deceased by Alisha Lynne Allen; and 13 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Hayden, Ethan, Oryanna, Isabella, Charlie, Michael Jr, Darby, Adrien, Brooklyn, Aiden, Jaxson and William. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks from the family to the staff at Lakewood Continuing Care for their continued care and loving support. Also, a special thank you to Beacon Hospice.

At Pat’s request there will be no funeral services. There will be a private committal service with her immediate family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

