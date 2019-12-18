PALMYRA – Paul Salley, 82, passed away at home Dec. 14, 2019. He was born Oct. 9, 1937 in St. Albans, the son of Harry and Frances (Jepson) Salley.

His early years were spent in Maine, and then the world became his school and home. He was an independent and adventurous man working at many occupations; a jack of all trades. He owned a big rig called the Black Phantom and hauled many unique and specialty loads. He loved to ride his motorcycle with many clubs. He defended and protected children from abuse whenever and wherever he saw it. He met his “angel” in 1978 and spent 41 cherished years together. In 2009 they joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and in 2012 they were sealed at the Boston temple for time and eternity. He began racing at age 79 and enjoyed many races and survived a few accidents. Uncle Paul was part of the McEwen Racing Team. Paul is remembered for his strong, good spirit, his warm smile and the twinkle of mischief and love in his eyes.

He is survived by his wife Deborah E. (Robbins) Salley; nieces Laurie Kivlin, Frances Romikitis, nephews Lester Salley, Jr., Harold and Richard Harmon, David and Layne Berryhill; and stepson Tom Eaton; also his special “family” Austin, Mindy and Logan McEwen and the rest of the team.

Paul was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Marilyn Harmon, Gloria Berryhill, brother Lester Salley, and two nephews Michael Salley and John Harmon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 59 Libby Hill Road, Newport, with President Leo Watson officiating.

Graveside committal services will be held in the spring at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Hartland. Arrangements are by Crosby & Neal, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

