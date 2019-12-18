The Maine Ethics Commission fined the inaugural committee of Gov. Janet Mills $2,000 Wednesday under a new law requiring disclosure of inaugural committee finances.

Mills’ committee was fined for continuing to collect donations 10 months past the deadline in law for accepting contributions. But commissioners also criticized the new law, passed by a ballot initiative, for its tight deadline.

In other matters, the commission approved a $2,000 late-filing fine against Unite Portland, a political action committee that worked to defeat the re-election bid of former Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling in November. The commission was also told that Betsy Sweet, a 2018 gubernatorial candidate now running in the Democratic U.S. Senate primary, has agreed to repay about $8,000 in Clean Elections Act funds that the commission’s staff said were improperly spent during her Blaine House campaign last year.

The new law on inaugural committee fundraising under which Mills was penalized requires committees to finish their work by January 31 and file final finance reports no later than February 15. A bill to change those requirements is expected to be heard during the upcoming session of the Legislature, set to start in January.

The committee continued to collect donations after it was unable to cover its expenses for the January celebration, including to the city of Augusta for its use of the Augusta Civic Center.

The committee paid off its more than $60,000 expense to the Civic Center on Dec. 2, following a $43,000 donation in late November from financier and philanthropist S. Donald Sussman, a frequent contributor to Maine Democratic candidates and progressive groups.

The committee found itself in debt after receiving what it said was an unexpected $62,000 bill from the civic center, which was not planned for in the committee’s budget.

The ethics commission was prepared to vote Wednesday on a request from Sweet, a longtime progressive activist and lobbyist, that she not be required to pay back about $8,000 in taxpayer funds she paid herself from Clean Elections funds at the end of her campaign for expenses related to travel, rent for office space, phone and utilities at her home used by the campaign.

An attorney for Sweet’s campaign told the commission Sweet would withdraw her request for a waiver and repay the funds. Sweet is among four Democrats vying for the party’s nomination to run against incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, in 2020.

In an unusual move, the commission also voted 4-0 to levy a fine against Unite Portland, the PAC formed to oppose the re-election of Strimling, the Portland mayor who lost his re-election bid in November. The commission seldom considers issues in municipal elections, although it is authorized under state laws that apply to municipal elections in cities or towns with more than 15,000 residents.

Strimling’s campaign filed a complaint with Portland’s city clerk after Unite Portland failed to file reports of its independent expenditures against Strimling. The PAC spent just over $10,000 on video production and Facebook advertising in the weeks before the election but filed its campaign finance reports weeks late and only after Strimling’s campaign complained about the expenditures.

Strimling’s campaign had urged the commission to fine the PAC as much as $29,000 for its missteps.

This story will be updated.

