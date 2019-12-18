The Seventh annual Winter Revels will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Vienna Union Hall at 5 Vienna Mountain Road in Vienna, according to a news release from Libby Harville.

This year the Vienna Union Hall Association is happy to offer another variety of performers for this Revels. This year, Stan Keach, Julie Davenport and Dan Simons of Katahdin Valley Boys will perform some bluegrass music. Keach is a musician, singer, accomplished songwriter, artist and longtime bandleader of the Sandy River Ramblers which includes Stan Keach (guitar), Julie Davenport (upright bass), and Dan Simons (mandolin).

The headliner to perform at this year’s Revels is storyteller and mime Antonio Rocha. Rocha, a native of Brazil, who began his career in the performing arts in 1985. In 1988 he received a Partners of the Americas grant to come to the USA to perform and deepen his mime skills with Mime Master Tony Montanaro. Since then he has earned a summa cum laude Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater from the University of Southern Maine and studied with Master Marcel Marceau. Rocha’s unique fusion of mime and spoken word has been performed from Singapore to South Africa and many places in between including 16 countries on six continents. Some of the venues include the Singapore Festival of the Arts, Wolf Trap, The National Storytelling Festival, the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Geographic, the Tales of Graz in Austria, Dunya Festival in Holland as well as many other storytelling festivals and educational institutions around the USA.

Also featured this year will be a couple of surprises, and of course St. Nick will make a brief visit to the hall. Be sure to get tickets early since this show always sells out. This seventh annual Winter Revels at the Union Hall offers the community a time to get together with friends and family for a warm and entertaining show and good food in a festive atmosphere. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

For more information or tickets, call 293-2674, email [email protected] or buy tickets early online by visiting the Vienna Union Hall webpage or by finding it on Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: