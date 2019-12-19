Both northbound lanes of Interstate 295 in Freeport have reopened after a morning crash.
A crash stopped traffic for part of Thursday morning. Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill said one lane reopened at 10:30 a.m. and the other reopened shortly after 11 a.m.
He did not have details on the crash but said it occurred at mile marker 23 in Freeport on the northbound side. A dispatcher for Maine State Police said she could not provide additional information.
Merrill expected the entire site to be cleaned up before noon.
