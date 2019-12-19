PITTSFIELD – Merita A. Sanborn, 88, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mount St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Waterville.

Merita was born on May 6, 1931, in Burnham, the daughter of Joshua and Cora Reynolds. She married George F. Sanborn Sr. on Feb. 17, 1951. She was a wonderful homemaker and mother of seven children.

She enjoyed cooking for everyone, playing cards, and watching Wheel of Fortune. She always had a smile on her face and tried helping the other residents at the nursing home.

She is survived by her children: Suzette Noel and husband Joe of Waterville, George F. Sanborn Jr. and wife, Rebecca, Marie Whitman and husband, John, Melissa Havey and husband, Zeke, all of Pittsfield, Melanie Sanborn of Waterville and Joe Sanborn of Pittsfield; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Sammy Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, George Sanborn Sr.; a son, Charles Anthony Sanborn; four brothers: Llewelyn Reynolds, Archie Reynolds, and infant twins, Joshua and Kenneth Reynolds; five sisters: Alice Nickerson, Hazel Ellis, Hilda LaRochelle, Vivian Kempton, and Priscilla Shakespeare.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers and hospice workers that took special care of Merita during her three years at Mount St. Joseph’s.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Village Cemetery, Pittsfield. A gathering will follow at the Elks Lodge on Middle Street in Pittsfield.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

