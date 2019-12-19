PHILLIPS — School Administrative District 58 directors received a report Thursday night about an online service that could save the district and families time processing lunch payments and related expenses.

Technology Department Director Jared Young told school board members that PowerSchool, a technology subscriber service, offers an option that could save the district and families time processing lunch payments and related expenses.

The district uses PowerSchool for parents to access and monitor their children’s attendance, grades, homework and records.

Parents pay for the lunches with a check or cash.

Kingfield Elementary School Principal Johanna Prince said she has received many requests to allow electronic payments.

Young said the district could partner with the service to provide online payments.

Schools would not have to handle the checks, cash and related record keeping, and parents could pay securely at their convenience and have a record of their transactions.

“Collecting food service debt is huge,” Superintendent Sanders said.

The district would provide an access portal and parents would pay a convenience charge of about $2 per $100 of payments. The board would decide whether to absorb any part of that fee, but Sanders suggested the board could take time to read the proposal and ask lots of questions.

Young will gather more information for the directors.

SAD 58 serves Avon, Kingfield, Philips and Strong.

In other matters, Amanda Bowen, a mathematics teacher at Kingfield Elementary School, received the Employee of the Month award. Among the peer praises that accompanied her nomination were her exceptional work ethic and greatly-appreciated organizational skills.

Principal Johanna Prince said Kingfield Elementary School students traditionally gather to sing Christmas carols in front of Tranten’s Market, and Superintendent Todd Sanders joined them this year. They also gathered boxes of food for community members who need a helping hand.

The Parent-Teacher Organization and Strong Elementary School students gathered for Paint Night, a relaxing evening of socializing and working on crafts and art.

Phillips Elementary School students also have been participating in traditional holiday activities, according to Principal Jeff Pillsbury.

Scott Lehay, director of facilities and maintenance, said the scarcity of licensed bus drivers is an ongoing problem.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: