AUGUSTA — A free Christmas dinner will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, at South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St. All are welcome to enjoy a full turkey dinner and fellowship. Please share this invitation with others.

Those unable to come to the church and who would like a turkey dinner delivered to the greater Augusta area, call the church office no later than Monday, Dec. 23, at 622-0552.

