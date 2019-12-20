Bridging the Gap will hold its first New Year’s Eve Skating Event from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, 203 Whitten Road, Hallowell. All proceeds go to Bridging the Gap’s programs Addie’s Attic, Basic Essentials, the Warming Center and Resource Connection and Support.

This is a family friendly alternative to ringing in 2020 and it ought to be a festive and fun time.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door and free for children younger than 5.

Ticket price includes admission, skate rental, a pizza and light food buffet, a cider toast at midnight and one raffle ticket.

There will be a ticket auction of items such as gift cards to various local stores and even a one-night stay at a hotel.

Tickets can be purchased at Bridging the Gap at 209 Eastern Ave., Augusta, or online at eventbrite.com.

