After several incursions of wintry weather into the autumn season, winter has officially arrived, according to the calendar, and the images of an autumn gone by are all that remains of the fall. While freezing temperatures have dominated the last few days, warmer weather has been forecast through the weekend, and temperatures as high as 40 degrees Fahrenheit have been predicted for Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. With the advent of winter, however, daytime lengthens, and instead of looking back at autumn, it is time to look forward to spring.

filed under:
norridgewock maine, skowhegan maine, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

