A concert with the Lincoln Academy Jazz Ensemble from Newcastle will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the South Parish Congregational Church, at 9 Church St. in Augusta,

The band is under the direction of Liz Matta, band director at Lincoln Academy. The 5 O’Clock Jazz Combo is the most advanced of three jazz groups at Lincoln Academy, proficient in creating arrangements and solo improvisation. The group performs regularly at local events in the Midcoast area and is raising money for the Lincoln Academy Band Trip to New York City in April 2020.

In addition, Jay Zoller, the organist and music director of the church, will play several jazz inspired Christmas Carols written for organ.

The concert is free with the church accepting donations to help send the ensemble on their tour in April.

For more information, email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: