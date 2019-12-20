Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield has announced its trimester 1 honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 — High honors: Abigail Allen, Mila Barnes-Bukher, Elsa Bergdahl, Zoe Cheney, Brandon Chilton, Christian Dunlap, Isaac Easterby, Charles Feagin, Marina Friedman, Molly Mahoney, Cassidy McCormack, Jacob McLaughlin, Natalie Mohlar, Margaret Morrill, Lilly Mushlit, Eli Reynolds, Isabella Savage, Jacob Steinmeyer and Katya Wurth.
Honors: Anna Albert, Silas Bartol, Noelle Braithwood, Zachary Braithwood, Lydia Brown, Josie Charland, Trevor Chute, Jaidyn Deah, Jacqueline DeLaCruz, Rory Delano, Darshaun Dyer, Olympia Farrell, Spencer Fike, Wyatt Folsom, Hayden Freeman, Jordan Futrell, Kody Goucher, Keirstin Gray, Stella Hildebrandt, Natalia Landaeta, Ryan Leavitt, Mavia Lenane and Owen Lyons.
Also, Hannah McAdam, Keagan McClure, Ryder Michaud, Katherine Nolette, Owen Poisson, Kelsey Ross, Bailey Shink, Ethan “Smitty” Smith, Thomas Smith, Wyatt Stevenson, Alexandra Thaller, Casidy Tims, Tilden Tinkham, Sierra Tondreau, Morgan Townley, Sean Vachon, Robert Vivenzio and Josephine Walker.
Grade 7 — High honors: Galina Ariskin, Jonathan Bell, Kendra Bor, Melanie Chalmers, Anna Clauson, Claire Dwyer, Adalina Gragg, Mya Jespersen, Carolyne Maceda, Ella Martinez Nocito, Leslie Moulton, Hunter Perry, Camdyn Putnam, Thatcher Riley, Emma Roesner, Rocco Scott, Greer Slater, Cooper Tarbuck, Hope Webb and Madison West.
Honors: Alexis Beaudoin, Alexis Breton, Kayden Brockway, Lillian Brosey, Reid Colvin, Carter Conway, Jack Crosby, Emerson Davis, Lucas Drillen, Cobey Dunn, Iris Dunn, Devyn Eliasen, Gabrielle Galbreath, Brayden Giacomuzzi, Paris Gragg, Cameron Griffey, Joshua Hall, Easton Howard and Jonah Jenkins.
Also, Mitchell Maceda, James Marr, Kaley McKenna, Luke McLaughlin, Eleanor “Nori” Morrill, Gloria Mrazik, Sarah Muniz, Elizabeth O’Donoghue, Mason Pare, Alexis Perkins, Zakary Pinkham, Parker Rand, Victoria Shaw, Ethan “Eli” Smith, Mariah St. Pierre, Justin Stein, Max Stevens, Gavin Tweedie and Molly Woodford.
Grade 6 — High honors: Celia Bergdahl, Jayden Delano, Sophia “Gracie” Farrell, Alice Ferran, Nicholas Harper, Jeffrey Lemieux, Kate Parker, Ella Peel, Sawyer Rooney, Hannah Sniffen, Abigail St. Clair, Mya St. Pierre, Grace Tweedie and Riley Williams.
Honors: Grant Bonnefond, Ryan Bourque, Summer Brackett, Marshall Cash, Alexis Chicoine, Ethan Chilton, Evan Churchill, Shane Clements, William Connors, Joseph Couture, Dillan Cullens, Kayla Dubois, Danika Dunn, Ava Farrington, Hadley Farwell, Porter Flannery, Elijah Freeman, Caldre Glowa, Oliva Hall, Baylee Harkins and Hali Isaacson.
Also, D’Allo Jefferson, Emily John, Trent Jordan, Megan Larchar, Avery Loiko, Blaike McFarland, Paige Magee, Taylor McBurney, Anna Reay, Alexandria Stewart, Jack Thaller, Olivia Toye, Izabell Welch, Olivia Whitcomb, Madeline “Maddie” Wilson and Jules Wing.
