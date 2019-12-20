AUGUSTA – Barbara Marjorie Varney, 69, passed away Dec. 15, 2019 in Augusta. Barbara was born in Caribou on March 14, 1950, second child of Orick and Marjorie (Danforth) Westman.

She was a 1968 graduate of Waterville High School, and attended the University of Maine at Farmington. Barbara considered her world travels an educational experience as well. When she traveled abroad, which she did frequently through out her life, she would send postcards home to tell of her and Francis’ travels. If she wasn’t sending postcards she was on the phone with her family and many friends from all over the US and Canada.

Barbara retired from the New England Telephone Company to be a full-time caregiver to her late husband, Charles E. Varney, whom passed away in 1993. They were married just shy of 25 years before his passing.

Barbara will be remembered for her beautiful afghans that she crocheted, giving them as gifts and donations to be raffled off for her charities. Among her many passions where playing cards, teaching Euchre in FL, crossword puzzles, cryptograms, and scrabble. She even made up a find-a-word puzzle that included 30 card games all of which she knew how to play. She loved to write letters and had many penpals. She loved to cook (pleasing her guests with homemade dishes). Barbara also organized park-wide dinners served at the clubhouse that fed more than 350 people, making sure everyone had a hot, delicious meal even if they couldn’t get to the clubhouse with dinners to go. She was a very loving and kind hearted person. Her sisters referred to her as their social butterfly. She was a member of the Oakland-Sidney United Methodist Church, where she worked on many committees including finance and pastor-parish relations and teaching Sunday school, the Moose Lodge in Zephyrhills, FL and the auxiliary of the Eagles in Dade City, FL.

Barbara was preceded by her parents and daughter Gretchen Salley, who passed in 2014. Barbara is survived by her life-partner Francis Joseph Breard of Waterville, ME and Oldsmar, FL.; her grandson Tristan Charles Thibodeau of Portland; her sisters Judith Westman of Solon, Evelyn Carter of Vassalboro, and her brother, Mark Westman of Waterville; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara will be cremated and there will be no visiting hours. Services will be held June 27, 2020 at the Oakland Sidney United Methodist Church on Church Street in Oakland, with a celebration of life to be held after.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux Funeral Home, www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the:

Charles E Varney

Scholarship Fund at the Winslow Middle School – please contact Linda Lambert or to the United Methodist Church Memorial

Fund in Oakland

