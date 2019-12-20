WATERVILLE – Edmund G. Boucher, 96, passed away Nov. 30, 2019 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta. He was born Feb. 4, 1923 in Biddeford, the son of Ephren and Bertha (Lemire) Boucher.

He was educated in the Catholic Schools of Biddeford then attended the University of Maine at Orono, graduating in 1950. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant during World War II until his honorable discharge. He was employed for many years as a chemical engineer (chemist) for various companies including Pfizer. After retirement, he worked as a chemical engineer all over the world helping companies set up equipment. He was a member of the American Legion and American Chemical Society. He enjoyed traveling, reading, and picking berries.

Edmund is survived by sister, Muriel Martel of Biddeford; step sons, Kevin Baker and wife Penney of Mt Vernon, Greg Baker and wife Paula of Smithfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving companion and wife, Marylin (Baker) Boucher in March 2019.

A graveside service will be held at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta in the spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Edmund’s memory to a charity of their choice

