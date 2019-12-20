READFIELD – John A. Mitchell, 80, passed away unexpectedly due to complications from a medical procedure, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. John was born in Berkeley, California, the son of Henry Allan and Wilma (Bose) Mitchell on July 31, 1939. John graduated from Ridgewood High School in Ridgewood, N.J., and received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Harvard University and, later, an MBA from the University of Illinois. Upon leaving Massachusetts, John went to work for the federal government in Washington, D.C., and it was here he met his wife, Elosia Ann. John left the federal government to take up a teaching position at the University of Western Illinois. He and Ann welcomed two daughters, Aimee and Cathy, before moving to Texas in 1978. John worked in the field of accounting for over two decades, and, when his daughters were grown, he and Ann relocated to Maine in 2002. There he worked for Berry, Talbot and Royer for a number a years before retiring. John was an active member of Winthrop Congregational Church UCC where he served as Deacon, Trustee and Financial Secretary. Even before retirement he enjoyed putting his accounting and tax experitise to use by participating in the Volunteer Income and Tax Assistance program for the elderly. John was an avid reader across a wide variety of topics and never stopped learning new things. He also greatly enjoyed travel, though he would have liked to have done more. John is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ann; his daughter, Aimee and her husband, Mark Bigelow, of Norfolk, Va., and their three children; and his daughter, Cathy and her husband, Tom Reynolds, of Dublin, Ireland and their two sons. He will be deeply missed by his family, extended family, neighbors and friends.A celebration of life followed by a reception will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m., at Winthrop Congregational Church UCC, 10 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, Maine, 04364. “The chief lesson I have learned [from life] is to be flexible, and to not overlook those factors in myself or others which are not always apparent at the outset.” – John A. Mitchell In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in John’s memory may do so to the church to which he dedicated so much of his time in retirement.Winthrop Congregational Church UCC10 Bowdoin StreetWinthrop, ME 04364

