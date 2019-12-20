SIDNEY – Judy R. Stevens died after a valiant fight with cancer on Dec. 13, 2019, with her devoted husband by her side. Judy was born in Lewiston on May 11, 1964, to Philip and Alexina (Gagnon) Cyr. She attended Holy Cross School and then attended and graduated from Lisbon High School. Judy worked in several retail and clerical positions during her lifetime. While working at Maine Industrial in Augusta, she met and married her soulmate and love of her life, Glenn Stevens. They shared a home in Sidney, Maine, where they were married in August of 2012.

Judy loved spending time with family and her beloved pets. She doted on her grandchildren either related or “adopted”. She was always ready to share her talents of crocheting, cross stitching and quilting in gifts to a newborn member of the family or friend or as wedding gifts to many lucky couples. Judy was a kind-hearted person and never hesitated to help anyone in need. Her compassion, love and many talents will be profoundly missed.

Judy is survived by her husband, Glenn Stevens, her son, Devin Chamberland of Lewiston, her stepdaughter, Kirsten and her husband, Ryan Grobosky, of Syracuse, N.Y., and a stepson, Eric Stevens of Pittsfield. Her grandchildren are Mayson Ciarfella, Rowen and Phoebe Grobosky and the many nieces and nephews whom she treated as her own children or grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Alexina, her sister, Debra Adams, brothers, Ken Cyr and Randy Cyr.

Judy was predeceased by her father, Philip Cyr and her son Jeremy Ciarfella.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be celebrated at the Slovak Club, 26 Avery Street, Lisbon Falls, Maine, on Jan. 18, 2020, from 12-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society

in her memory.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous