OAKLAND – Violet A. Gooldrup, 79,of Oakland passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 16, 2019 at Maine Medical Center in Portland with her loving family surrounding her. She was born Oct. 4, 1940 in Waterville, the daughter of Edward and Olive Knowles. Violet was educated in the Oakland school system. In 1957 she married the love of her life Arthur Gooldrup Jr. and they remained married for 62 wonderful years building their family and making many precious memories. Violet loved her family with all of her heart and always put them before anything else.To all of her family and friends she was known as Nana. Nana loved to spend time with her family, traveling with her husband around the country in their camper, playing bingo, and staying out late at the casino winning money. Nana will be sorely missed by all that loved her, but will be forever in all of our hearts until we meet her again. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers Edward Knowles, Donald Knowles, Ronald Knowles, Harvey Knowles and Joseph Knowles, sisters Etta Clark and Lillian Brown.Violet is survived by her husband Arthur Gooldrup, Jr. of Oakland and their three children son Arthur Gooldrup III and wife Marcy of Oakland, daughter June Vigue and husband Armand of Oakland, daughter Brenda Kerney and partner Seth of Waterville. She leaves behind her sevne grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren who all loved her very much and whom she adored. She is also survived by her brother Gerald Knowles, and several nieces and nephews. At Violet’s request there will be no funeral service. Arrangements and care will be done through Dan and Scott’s cremation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous