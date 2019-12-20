WinterKids, an organization that promotes healthy outdoor activities for children , will be the nonprofit beneficiary of Portland’s inaugural Carnaval Maine event.

The three-day festival is planned for from Jan. 30-Feb. 2 on the city’s Eastern Promenade to promote tourism during the state’s slowest season. Weekend events include professional ice sculptors, illumination, local beer and food. Sled dogs will be on hand and organizers plan ski jumping and other activities, including special igloo soiree events.

Tickets to the festival and two events will go on sale Saturday at www.carnavalME.com. One hundred percent of tickets purchased before midnight Saturday (up to $10,000) using the promotional code WINTERKIDS will go to WinterKids, according to a press release from the festival organizers. An anonymous donor will match the funds raised up to $10,000 giving the WinterKids the potential to receive a donation of $20,000.

“Winter is a magical time of year in Maine, and we applaud WinterKids’ efforts to encourage Maine children to embrace an active lifestyle throughout the season,” said Brian Corcoran, CEO of Shamrock Shamrock Signature, one of the festival’s founders. “We hope everyone will celebrate the first day of winter, December 21st, by purchasing their tickets to this exciting event using offer code WINTERKIDS so kids throughout Maine can benefit.”

