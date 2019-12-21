VINALHAVEN — Kenny Thompson scored 36 points to lead the Rangeley boys basketball team to a 71-31 win over Vinalhaven in an East/West conference game Saturday.
Nolan Boone scored 11 points, while Ian Lillis added eight points for the Lakers (4-0).
Joe Hopkins led the Vikings (2-5) with nine points.
