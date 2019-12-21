A York County man who was arrested Saturday for allegedly choking his girlfriend now faces additional charges after he called her three times from jail, according to Maine State Police.
State police responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday to a home on Brock Road in Lyman. Troopers determined that Joshua Chamberlin, 28, had assaulted his girlfriend, causing minor injuries. He was charged with aggravated domestic assault and taken to the York County Jail, where he was denied bail.
Later in the day, a trooper returned to the home to check on the victim. While the trooper was there, Chamberlain made three calls to the victim from jail, according to state police. He was subsequently charged with improper contact prior to the setting of pre-conviction bail.
Chamberlin is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Dec. 21 police log
-
Maine Crime
Lyman man charged with domestic violence called victim while in jail, police say
-
Nation & World
New Zealanders hand in 50,000 guns after assault weapons ban
-
Local & State
Waterville’s Quarry Road meets the challenge of hosting Eastern Cup Nordic ski races
-
Nation & World
Australia battles ‘catastrophic’ wildfires