NEWTON, Mass. — Samantha Grandahl, a North Monmouth resident, presented “Studio1851: Our Journey and Collaboration” on Dec. 10 during Lasell University’s Fall Connected Learning Symposium, according to a news release from the college.

Under the guidance of Professor Kristin Kinsky, Grandahl (a Fashion and Retail Merchandising major) discussed their journey in launching Studio1851, Lasell University’s new fashion boutique on campus. The store, which began as a popup boutique at various campus events, was given a permanent home in the University’s Winslow Academic Center this fall.

The biannual symposium offers Lasell University students of all majors and class years to showcase work directly reflective of the institution’s curricular foundation, Connected Learning. Students share presentations, exhibits, visual art, performances and more that demonstrate industry applications of their work.

“This semester’s presentations were extraordinary, with a wonderful and positive buzz throughout the campus,” said Lasell Provost Jim Ostrow. “All students and faculty should once again take great pride in the results of our Connected Learning educational philosophy at work.”

