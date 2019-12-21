WATERVILLE — Northern Light Inland Hospital is committed to improving the health of the communities it serves. Its Community Benefit Grant Program is designed to help address priority health issues facing local communities by expanding partnerships and use of evidence-informed prevention practices. The hospital seeks proposals that measurably impact one of these priority health issues, according to a news release from the hospital.

• Mental health

• Physical activity, nutrition and healthy weight

• Social determinants of health

• Substance abuse/opioid harm reduction

Approximately four awards will be made; applicants may request up to $5,000 for projects.

Successful applicants will demonstrate the ability to carry out implementation projects which meet the following criteria:

• Address a priority need and target a priority population

• Reach significant numbers of people in the priority population

• Use evidence-informed approaches that are likely to achieve results

• Define measurable objectives and how results will be measured

• Leverage the strength of partners to implement and sustain the effort

The hospital recommends reviewing the Shared CHNA and applying its data to proposals. It also encourages applicants to visit What Works for Health at countyhealthrankings.org to find evidence-informed strategies that make the most impact. Finalists can be invited to present their proposals to a selection committee.

To learn more and to complete the online application or call for an application, visit northernlighthealth.org. The deadline for completed applications is Dec. 31. For questions, contact the Northern Light Inland Hospital Community Relations department at 861-3293 or [email protected].

