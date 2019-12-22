Authorities have been forced to close Route 117 in Harrison to allow crews the space they need to fight a house fire at 193 Bolsters Mills Road.
At least six fire departments responded to the fire, which was reported late Sunday afternoon. An ambulance crew also responded, but it was not clear if there were any injuries.
Route 117 remained closed as of 7 p.m., according to a dispatcher for the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Life & Culture
NT Live: One Man, Two Guvnors encore broadcast set for Thursday
-
Community
Pingree nominates 18 Maine students to United States service academies
-
Community
Lifelong communities mini-grant program seeks applications
-
Local & State
Judge hears appeal of suspension of Camden Hills student over sex assault allegation
-
Nation & World
Baba Ram Dass, spiritual guru and LSD pioneer, dies at 88