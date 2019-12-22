TORONTO — Kyle Lowry had 32 points and 10 assists, Chris Boucher scored a career-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors overturned a 30-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 on Sunday, the biggest comeback in franchise history and the NBA’s largest in a decade.

Lowry had one fewer point in the fourth quarter (20) than the Mavericks managed as a team (21).

It was the first 30-point comeback in the NBA since Sacramento beat Chicago on Dec. 21, 2009, according to Elias.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 18 points and Fred VanVleet had 10 as the short-handed Raptors won their fifth straight and improved to 13-3 at home, ending the Mavericks’ seven-game road winning streak.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Brunson scored 21 points as Dallas dropped to 2-2 without guard Luka Doncic, who sat for the fourth straight game because of a sprained right ankle.

Toronto trailed 83-53 with 2:55 remaining in the third, but used a swarming defense and hot shooting from Lowry to tie the score at 95 with 5 1/2 minutes to go in the fourth.

Hollis-Jefferson made a pair of free throws with 4:31 remaining to put the Raptors up 98-97, their first lead of the second half. Lowry hit a 3 on Toronto’s next possession, making it a four-point game.

A three-point play by Brunson with 1:14 left cut it to 106-105 and Porzingis made a pair from the line with 32 seconds remaining, giving Dallas a one-point lead.

Lowry fed Boucher for a go-ahead dunk and, after a Dallas timeout, Brunson missed a jumper that would have given the Mavs the lead.

Boucher was fouled as he grabbed the rebound and made both free throws, putting Toronto up by three with 1.6 seconds left. Porzingis launched a tying shot from his own side of half before the buzzer but it fell short.

The Raptors made 4 of 23 attempts from 3-point range through the first three quarters, then made 6 of 11 shots in the fourth, four of them from Lowry.

Dallas missed 11 straight field-goal attempts to begin the game, and didn’t score until Porzingis hit the second of two free throws with 6:43 left in the opening quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith made a 3 with 6:19 left in the first to halt the shooting slump.

The Mavericks had more turnovers (seven) than made baskets (five) in the first, but Toronto couldn’t take advantage and led 20-17 after one.

Toronto led 32-26 with 7:07 left in the second but Dallas used a 16-2 run over the next four minutes to take a 42-34 lead. Porzingis hit a buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the half, putting the Mavs up 51-42.

Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 10 points in the third as the Mavs outscored Toronto 35-21, taking an 86-63 lead into the fourth.

BUCKS 117, PACERS 89: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists, and the Bucks spoiled Malcolm Brogdon’s return to Milwaukee with a win over Indiana.

Wesley Matthews scored 19 points for NBA-leading Milwaukee, which has won three in a row since a 120-116 loss to Dallas stopped an 18-game win streak.

Brook Lopez and George Hill each had 17 points.

Brogdon was drafted by Milwaukee and spent his first three seasons with the Bucks before he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal over the summer. He was welcomed back with cheers and a tribute video and finished with 10 points on 5-of-19 shooting and 10 assists.

THUNDER 118, CLIPPERS 112: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 32 points and Oklahoma City rallied to beat visiting Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City trailed by 18 points in the second quarter, making it the third time in seven days the Thunder overcame a deficit that big to win.

Paul George scored 18 points in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded from the Thunder to the Clippers. He was cheered loudly during pregame introductions.

Los Angeles scoring leader Kawhi Leonard sat out because of left knee soreness.

NOTES

LAKERS: LeBron James didn’t play against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he’s missed this season.

James sat out because of a thoracic muscle strain. He’s listed as day-to-day and Coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. He was hurt in a loss at Indiana on Tuesday and then played through it in a defeat at Milwaukee two nights later.

WIZARDS: Guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards’ loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.

The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticket-holders’ seats have been revoked.

