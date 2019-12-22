What is there to admire about a man who brags about himself, attacks anyone who disagrees with him, uses vulgar language in public, criticizes longtime allies and abandons them while praising our adversaries?
What is there to admire about a man who has had numerous business failures, bankruptcies, fraudulent schemes such as Trump University and the Trump Foundation? Someone who dodges the draft, taxes and contractual agreements?
What is there to admire about a man who spends an inordinate amount of time tweeting, watching TV and playing golf but is impatient with intelligence briefings? What is there to admire about a man who disparages women, ethnic groups and people with disabilities? What is there to admire about a man who routinely calls mainstream media “fake news” when the real fake reporting is his daily utterances?
What is there to admire about a man who thinks the laws of the land don’t apply to him?
George Hite
Sidney
